This Friday and Saturday, San Mateo County residents 65 years and older can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Jefferson High School in Daly City. The clinic will offer first doses of the Moderna vaccine to county residents for free, regardless of insurance. The high school is located at 6996 Mission St., Daly City.
Appointments will be available on Friday and Saturday from 1-7 p.m. each day.
People can sign up for a Friday appointment at signupgenius.com/go/70a0b48aaae2faaff2-2262021 or for a Saturday appointment at signupgenius.com/go/70a0b48aaae2faaff2-22720211. The clinic has the capacity to administer 300 doses each day.
Advance registration and photo ID showing date of birth are required in order to receive the vaccine. Walk-up registration is not available and people who do not meet the criteria will have appointments canceled or turned away.
For support, people can call (855) 330-3763.
San Mateo County is currently vaccinating Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals as supply allows. Eligible groups include health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, county residents 65 years and older, educators, child care workers, farmworkers, food and agriculture workers and first responders.
As of Wednesday, 138,723 people in San Mateo County have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccination in San Mateo County visit smchealth.org/covidvaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.