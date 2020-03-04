A Daly City doctor pleaded not guilty in federal court in San Francisco Tuesday to charges of health care fraud and illegal distribution of opioids outside the scope of professional practice.
Timothy Mulligan, 67, of Santa Clara, an oncologist who maintains an office in Daly City, entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Jacqueline Corley and was granted release on a $100,000 unsecured bond.
Mulligan was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 27 on two counts of distributing fentanyl and one count of distributing both fentanyl and oxycodone beyond the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical reason on occasions in 2017, 2018 and 2015.
He was also charged with two counts of health care fraud for allegedly submitting a false claim to Medi-Cal on behalf of a patient in 2017 and a false claim to a health insurance company on behalf of another patient in 2015.
The indictment alleges that in recent years, Mulligan “issued an unusually high total volume of prescriptions for potent opioids.” It alleges that according to a state government database, he issued more than 9,000 prescriptions for opioids, totaling more than 700,000 dosage units, to more than 250 patients between 2014 and 2018.
Corley ordered Mulligan to return to court on April 29 for a status conference before U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer, the trial judge assigned to the case.
Harris Taback, a lawyer for Mulligan, said in a statement, “Dr. Mulligan is a widely respected physician who treats the most difficult patient population that exists. Pain patients are entitled to pain relief as a basic human right. When the government charges a physician with a crime for over-prescribing pain medication, it always intimidates other doctors from taking on those among us who are in tremendous need of pain relief medication.
“Dr. Mulligan has dedicated his adult life to help others. He looks forward to clearing his good name and restoring his well-earned reputation in the medical field,” Taback said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.