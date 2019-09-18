A fire caused about $180,000 of damage to a carport, four vehicles and an apartment building early Tuesday morning in Daly City, according to the North County Fire Authority.
The fire started before 4 a.m. at 144 Crestwood Drive near the Westlake Shopping Center.
Heavy smoke and fire were coming from at least one vehicle when firefighters arrived. Flames were also burning the building, fire officials said.
Crews kept the blaze from burning much more though two apartments sustained damage. Inspector Mack Srivieng said the carport and building sustained about $100,000 of damage and the rest was done to the vehicles in the carport.
Srivieng said the blaze was not suspicious. He said it appears to have started near the battery in the engine compartment of an older model Mazda in the carport.
The fire displaced two adults, four children and a pet and they received help from the American Red Cross. Everyone escaped injury.
