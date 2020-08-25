The CZU Lightning Complex fires burning in southern San Mateo and northern Santa Cruz counties is now 17% contained as of Tuesday morning.
Approximately 77,000 people have been evacuated from both counties, according to Cal Fire, and seven people remain missing.
As of Tuesday morning, the fires had reached a size of 78,869 acres and have caused one death. Cal Fire said Tuesday morning that 330 structures had been destroyed, 11 in San Mateo County and 319 in Santa Clara County. Approximately 24,323 structures remain threatened.
Evacuation orders are in place for communities in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties and evacuation warnings exist for some areas in Santa Clara County.
Officials encouraged residents to heed evacuation orders and avoid returning to evacuation zones to secure property.
For more information on the CZU fires, including evacuation orders, road closures and evacuation centers, people can visit https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/8/17/czu-lightning-complex-including-warnella-fire/
For an evacuation zone map visit www.smco.community.zonehaven.com. For updates on the CZU fires visit the Cal Fire CZU twitter account at https://twitter.com/CALFIRECZU
