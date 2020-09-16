The CZU Lightning Complex wildfires, which have burned 86,509 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties since Aug. 16, were 95% contained as of Wednesday evening, Cal Fire said.
Full containment is expected by Sunday night, officials said.
One civilian has been killed and one other injured in these fires, in which almost 1,500 structures have been destroyed, including 928 residences and 171 commercial structures. An additional 90 residences and 16 commercial structures have been damaged.
There is minimal burning over the majority of the fire area, Cal Fire said, and crews continue to mop up and control hot spots throughout the fire area to ready it for repopulation.
Cal Fire warned that the area still has hazards such as compromised trees.
