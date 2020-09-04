Nearly three weeks after lightning sparked wildfires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, the CZU Lightning Complex has burned 86,509 acres and is 56 percent contained, Cal Fire said Friday morning.
The blaze has killed one civilian and injured another. It also destroyed 925 residences, 171 commercial buildings and 388 other minor structures.
Still, there are 8,221 people evacuated and more than 7,600 structures threatened as firefighters continue efforts to reinforce containment lines and suppress the fire, Cal Fire said.
Temperatures will be high and humidity low because of the heat wave this Labor Day weekend, which is prime weather for fire spread, fire officials said.
There is a resource assistance center located at Kaiser Permanente Area in Santa Cruz and a local assistance center at the Pescadero Elementary School in Pescadero. At both locations, evacuees or impacted residences can file for FEMA disaster assistance, recover important documents and seek personalized assistance.
There are also two evacuation centers available for large farm animals: Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville and the Watsonville Animal Shelter.
The Santa Cruz County hotel hotline can be reached at (831) 454-2182. For more information about the fire and resources available, call 211.
