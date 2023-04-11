A South San Francisco man was struck and killed while riding a bike Monday near Redwood City, according to the California Highway Patrol
Officers responded to a 5 p.m. report of a crash on Cañada Road near Filoli Historic House and Garden, located west of Redwood City in an unincorporated area.
A CHP post on Facebook reports that a northbound Acura driven by a 22-year-old Redwood City man struck from behind a 37-year-old man riding a bike.
The man riding the bike suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.
Neither man's name was released in the post.
The CHP urges anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Redwood City Area Office at (650) 779-2700.
