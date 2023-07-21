For Isabel Jiang, rising senior at Crystal Springs Uplands School in Hillsborough, science is a way to use her innate curiosity about how the world works to better the lives of others.
So participating in the prestigious annual Genes in Space contest was an obvious choice.
Genes in Space is a national STEM competition between students in seventh to 12th grade who create incredibly complex and creative genetic experiments to address space exploration problems.
On May 22, Jiang and her experiment on the Detection and Treatment of LINE1 Retrotransposon Activation in Space were chosen to be one of only six finalists. The next step is to give a presentation on her project to a panel of judges at the ISS Research and Development Conference in Seattle Aug. 2 for which she will be mentored by professors from Harvard and MIT.
If she wins, she gets the chance to implement her theory on the International Space Station.
In the competition, participants are required to use at least one element from the “Genes in Space toolkit” to formulate a possible experiment. The kit includes three items: a Fluorescence Viewer, a Polymerase Chain Reaction Thermal Cycler and a BioBits cell-free system. Jiang’s experiment used the PCR Thermal Recycler and Fluorescence Viewer to quantify and visualize LINE1 retrotransposition. Retrotransposons are elements within our body that used to be referred to as junk DNA because scientists weren’t sure of their purpose.
Recently, however, discoveries have been made that reveal their biological functions and implications. LINE1 retrotransposons specifically make up about 17% of human DNA and have the ability to become pathogenic — meaning they can disrupt DNA sequences essential to our well-being and cause aging and neurodegenerative disorders. Typically, our bodies can naturally suppress LINE1 retrotransposition, but Jiang hypothesizes that various factors in space, like radiation, can activate retrotransposition in astronauts. Thus, her experiment uses items from the toolkit to examine whether retrotransposition has occurred or not.
“I hope my experiment will enable researchers to better understand LINE1 retrotransposition activation in space,” Jiang said. “I hope it can be employed as a preventative medication for future astronauts.”
Looking beyond Genes in Space to her future, it’s difficult for Jiang to imagine her life without science being an integral part of it. She plans to pursue an M.D.-Ph.D. dual degree through which she can combine her passion for impacting people’s life through biomedical research in the lab and for the personal component of medicine in which she can interact with patients.
