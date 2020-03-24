After large crowds of visitors gathered on beaches around Half Moon Bay over the weekend — the first weekend since the state’s shelter-in-place order took effect — officials are exploring further restrictions on access to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
“The beaches were pretty crowded like a busy summer weekend when the weather is good,” said City Manager Bob Nisbet.
After receiving more emails expressing concern about the crowds than he’s received on any other matter since joining City Council four years ago, Mayor Adam Eisen penned a letter to residents declaring action will be taken.
“Over the weekend, Half Moon Bay and the coastside saw an influx of visitors to our beaches and coastal amenities. We have heard from residents and share in your frustration that this goes against the intent of the county and governor’s shelter-at-home orders,” he said in the letter. “City administration is working with local legislators and the governor’s office on remedies.”
San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow Monday reiterated that the order allows people to go outside in their own neighborhoods, but prohibits them from driving elsewhere to recreate.
“As for outdoor exercise, people certainly need to get out, but do this in your own immediate neighborhoods,” he said in a statement. “Do not drive except to provide or obtain an essential service. Do not go into other neighborhoods for recreation. This increases the risk of virus spread.”
Also on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’d close parking lots at dozens of beaches and state parks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. There are state, county and city-owned beaches around Half Moon Bay.
Eisen said the parking lots and restrooms of some beaches in the county were already closed over the weekend, but that didn’t stop motorists from parking along Highway 1 and accessing them anyway.
“I don’t feel like we did a good job containing the virus based on what I saw at the beach over the weekend,” he said, adding that it was hard to tell if beachgoers were abiding by the 6-foot social distancing requirement.
Eisen said many potential actions are being explored to limit gatherings on beaches, and said one of them will likely be implemented before the next weekend when sunny skies are again in the forecast. Closing the beaches is one possibility, but Eisen noted the difficulty in doing so given how many different jurisdictions are involved.
He said some in the community have proposed establishing checkpoints at the Tom Lantos Tunnels and at State Route 92 to prevent visitors from accessing beaches. He didn’t endorse the proposal, though he didn’t entirely dismiss it either.
Nisbet said enhanced communication about the rules is needed, but suggested it may not be sufficient.
“The best thing we can do is message, message, message to convince people how critical this is and to follow the intent of the orders and stay at home and only go out for essential reasons,” he said. “But at some point if people don’t obey and do what they’re being asked to do then you have to start talking about enforcement.”
