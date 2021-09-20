Between COVID-19, historic wildfires and ongoing drought conditions, San Mateo County’s agriculture industry was hit hard in 2020, resulting in the loss of more than a quarter of revenue but local ag officials are hopeful conditions will stabilize as the region recovers from the pandemic and markets steady.
“2020 was a rough year on most industries and agriculture was no exception,” Agricultural Commissioner Koren Widdel told the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday.
San Mateo County is home to a large agriculture industry producing indoor and outdoor floral crops, an array of fruit, vegetables and nuts, and various livestock. Looking at the industry as a whole, it brought in more than $93 million in gross revenue in 2020, a decrease of 28.5% compared to 2019, according to the 2020 Agricultural Crop Report.
Floral and nursery crops felt the biggest hit with a production value decrease of $32 million. Included in this group are potted flowers and foliage, cut flowers, shrubs, trees and other bedding plants.
Cannabis growth, while legal within California, was not included in the crop report due to its illegal federal status. Hemp on the other hand, is federally legal and grown across the state, Widdel said, noting the crop was included with other indoor grown floral and nursery crops.
Vegetable production value also saw a strong decrease though not as significantly as floral and nursery crops. The group, including artichokes, Brussels sprouts, beans, peas, leeks and pumpkins decreased in value by $4.4 million, according to the crop report.
Together, vegetable and floral and nursery crops makeup 86% of the county’s production value.
While crops took a major hit, the county’s livestock industry experienced some growth as interests in home coming and quality pasture-raised livestock and eggs grew. In 2020, the livestock industry brought in nearly $5.6 million, surpassing the roughly $3 million earned in 2019.
Other sectors came out only slightly ahead including livestock products such as honey, cheese, eggs and wool, commercial fish catch, fruit and nut crops and field crops, according to the crop report.
“This is a bright spot in this year’s crop report,” Widdel said.
Community Supported Agriculture subscriptions and Certified Farmers’ Markets were key in keeping the local ag industry alive, Widdel said. She also pointed to the county’s As Fresh As It Gets campaign which connected residents directly to farmers and fisherman, as another lifeline.
Despite some successes, the livestock industry still faces some hurdles. Slaughterhouses have started to close across the state, partly due to the pandemic, forcing ranchers to travel farther out for services if interested in selling livestock directly to consumers and driving up prices, Widdel said.
Ranchers have shared ideas for solutions including a mobile slaughter unit but Widdel said additional planning and coordination would be necessary to bring the idea to life. Farmers will also continue to grapple with the ongoing drought and extended wildfire seasons that have grown in severity.
Still, Widdel shared optimism that the various agricultural sectors in San Mateo County would recover as greater market certainty surfaces.
“There was a lot of uncertainty in the market last year and it added to issues that were pre-existing as well,” Widdel said. “But I think that we’ll see a stabilization of the ag industry.”
