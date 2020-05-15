A coronavirus testing site will open for two days next week in East Palo Alto, city officials said Thursday.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Lewis and Joan Platt East Palo Alto Family YMCA at 550 Bell St. in East Palo Alto.
Testing is free and available to everyone regardless of immigration status. Also, tests are available to everyone regardless of their medical condition. Appointments are required and can be made at Project Baseline’s website at https://bit.ly/2xk73OL.
Residents can drive or walk up to the testing site, but they must go up to the site alone, city officials said. Multilingual staff members will be on hand.
Mayor Regina Wallace-Jones said she decided to advocate for a site in East Palo Alto for a number of reasons.
She said that communities mostly of color are disproportionately involved in service and essential worker occupations. Therefore they are disproportionately at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.
She said East Palo Alto has a substantial undocumented community and 12 percent of residents are uninsured.
Also, for some residents, getting to a testing site 14 miles away in another part of San Mateo County may be challenging and language barriers might exist, Wallace-Jones said.
According to the county, testing will continue Mondays and Tuesdays at the San Mateo County Event Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays and Thursdays at Serramonte High School in Daly City for the same hours. There will be no testing on Sundays.
