Just more than a month away from Halloween and Dia de Los Muertos, Bay Area health officials released a joint statement providing residents with COVID-safe guidelines for how to celebrate, recommending families opt for celebrating at home rather than partaking in riskier festivities.
While traditional trick-or-treating is highly frowned upon this year, officials recommended residents participate in other fall pastimes such as carving pumpkins at home or visiting outdoor pumpkin patches while masked as lower risk alternatives. Any activity which can be done from the safety of home is considered a lower risk activity.
Other lower risk activities recommended by officials include hosting virtual costume contests, decorating homes for Halloween or participating in vehicle-based events that comply with health guidelines such as drive-in movies. Officials have warned residents to not drive in areas with many pedestrians and to spectate from the safety of one’s yard with fellow residents.
Grab-and-go trick-or-treating with individually wrapped goodie bags and one-way foot traffic at the end of a driveway or yard is of moderate risk of spreading the virus, according to the statement. Themed outdoor dining, open-air costume parades or social distanced movie nights also fall within the moderate risk category. Participants should avoid removing masks to eat candy when around other social bubbles, should regularly use hand sanitizer and should wash hands immediately after going home.
Traveling outside of one’s community to attend a rural fall festival has been considered a higher risk activity along with traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating despite being outside. Both activities increase the likelihood of spreading the virus due to bringing different households and communities together.
Very high risk activities not permitted by state and local orders include crowded parties whether indoors or outdoors, haunted houses and indoor mazes. Trunk-or-treat events involving treats being handed out from the trunk of vehicles lined up in parking lots are also high risk activities.
If residents do decide to enjoy outdoor festivities, health officials suggest those who feel sick to stay home and for other health guidelines like wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing to be followed. To avoid visitors in case of door-to-door trick-or-treating, officials suggest posting a sign or turning off outdoor lights.
