Elected officials across the Peninsula are trading in their gavels and formal attire for laptops and casual clothing as coronavirus fears force public meetings from city hall to the living room.
City councils, schools boards and the county Board of Supervisors are transitioning to hosting remote meetings online via video conferencing platforms in lieu of being able to host large public gatherings.
As necessity is the mother of invention, officials are finding the unconventional arrangements a useful alternative for responding to the needs of their community amid a public health crisis.
“This does allow us to be a lot more flexible,” said Millbrae Mayor Reuben Holober. “Especially when we want people to stay at home as much as possible.”
Following the shelter-in-place order from county and regional health officials last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom temporarily loosened public meeting regulations allowing elected bodies to conduct essential business remotely.
Shortly after, Millbrae City Council was one of many across the county which hosted an online meeting to declare a local state of emergency. And while some technical kinks need to be worked before officials can operate a peak efficiency, Holober said he was pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Councilmembers conducted their business with a similar degree of decorum that would be expected if they were meeting at City Hall, and residents submitted their perspectives immediately through virtual messaging, he said.
Though it may not be preferable to the standard meeting format, Holober considered remote meetings a viable option for at least as long as virus fears prevail.
“It’s not ideal, but it’s working,” said Burlingame Mayor Emily Beach, echoing sentiments shared by Holober.
The Burlingame City Council hosted its final in-person meeting last week, during which residents were encouraged to stay at home and submit comments via email to City Clerk Meaghan Hassel-Shearer.
Since then, Burlingame officials pivoted to scheduling solely online sessions and are planning the city’s first remote meeting Wednesday, March 25. Beach also hosted a virtual town hall to speak with residents about coronavirus Tuesday, March 24.
The online community discussion was the first of its kind and Beach suggested the sessions could become a regular feature, if popular with residents.
“We felt it was important to stay in touch with the community as best we can,” she said.
The formal meeting arrangement is imperfect though, said officials who conceded online gatherings set a barrier for entry to those who do not have the requisite devices or savvy to participate.
Officials recognized not everyone wishing to participate in their local government can download and run software needed to join an online video conference as easily as they could go to their civic center and sit in the audience.
Beach acknowledged those concerns, but said Burlingame officials are committed to assuring they remain accessible through conventional means and publish their phone numbers to stay in contact with as many residents as possible.
Also she noted communities throughout the region and state are still adjusting to the changing landscape, and expressed confidence that additional improvements will be identified in the coming weeks and months.
“We are learning as we go,” she said.
To that end, she suggested the remote meetings have already highlighted other realms to be explored further once the stay-at-home order is lifted.
For example, leveraging technology to work from home more frequently could go far to alleviating the traffic gridlock which has plagued thoroughfares across the Bay Area over recent years, she said.
And preserving the ability to accept public comments virtually during meetings might be a way to encourage residents to stay engaged with their local governments, Beach added.
San Mateo Mayor Joe Goethals concurred a lasting lesson from this era might be that using technology to work remotely will improve the quality of life for many.
“It could be a strategy that we implement as a community much more when we are done dealing with this crisis,” he said.
But in the immediate term, to assure the online sessions go off without a hitch, Goethals said some essential work-from-home skills need to be honed — such as officials being quick on the draw when an unexpected visitor interrupts a meeting.
“You’ve got to be fast to the mute button in case the kids or the dog shows up,” he said.
