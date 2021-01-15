San Mateo County’s public court records for The People of the State of California vs. Scott Peterson, dating from 2020 to the conclusion of the case, will be provided by remote access, according to the Superior Court.
The order was made because of the very high number of requests for access to the documents and the significant burden it would place on court operations. Some of the information will be redacted as follows: No juror names or other juror identifying information will be provided by remote access; the Court will to the extent feasible redact the following information: driver license numbers; dates of birth; Social Security numbers; criminal identification and information
and national crime information numbers; addresses and phone numbers of parties, victims, witnesses, and court personnel; medical or psychiatric information; financial information; account numbers; and other personal identifying information.
The order will be issued five days from Jan. 14, absent any change prompted by public comments. Any person may file comments with the Court for
consideration via an email addressed to Feedback@sanmateocourt.org.
