A man accused of stabbing the mother of his child to death violated a court order to not contact the victim from a previous domestic violence case, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.

Jose Uriartemartinez, 44, of Redwood City, allegedly entered the apartment of the victim’s home, around 12:30 a.m. July 20 with a key and brought a kitchen knife from his next door apartment. Uriartemartinez allegedly stabbed the victim, who was the mother of his son, in the neck, and shoulder multiple times and also stabbed her 17-year-old daughter in the chest. Uriartemartinez allegedly entered the bedroom, apologized to his son and left. The 17-year-old victim called 911, police arrived, finding both victims bleeding on the floor but alive. Both were rushed to the hospital where the mother, Yesenia Lopezhernandez, died. Her daughter is expected to survive, according to the DA’s Office.

