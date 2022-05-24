A disabled litigant who relied on “dreams and window shopping” to prove that he had legal standing to sue a Napa County realtor under the Americans with Disabilities Act had those dreams dashed last week when a federal judge dismissed his suit.
Judge Susan Illston of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found that Andres Gomez, a Florida resident, had not demonstrated that the alleged problems with the realtor’s website prevented him from accessing goods or services at an actual physical location and therefore he had no standing to bring his claim.
Gomez is legally blind and uses screen reader software to use the internet. He sued Lesti Real Estate Inc. of Napa because its website allegedly did not conform to “easily accessible, well-established industry standard guidelines for making websites accessible to people with visual-impairments.”
He said that he had tried to get information about Lesti’s listings in Napa, but because of the website technology, he was unable to access the information he needed.
He asked the court to grant him injunctive relief and attorney’s fees as provided in the ADA. He also asked for money damages under California’s Unruh Act, which makes an ADA violation a violation of the Unruh Act.
Gomez is a frequent filer of ADA suits in the district. According to a Bay City News analysis, Gomez filed 134 lawsuits in the district since January 2021. He filed 84 suits in 2021, an average of 6.6 cases per month.
Gomez stepped up his pace in 2022, filing an average of 13.5 cases a month in the first four months of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.