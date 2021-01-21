A judge on Thursday continued until April a status hearing in the renewed penalty phase of the 2004 murder trial of Scott Lee Peterson.
Appearing by Zoom from San Quentin State Prison, where he has been imprisoned for 16 years, Peterson waived his right to proceed at this time with a new trial of his sentence.
Peterson was convicted in 2004 and sentenced to death in 2005 for the murder of his wife, Laci Peterson. The trial attracted worldwide attention.
Peterson has maintained his innocence through the years he has been confined at San Quentin and has mounted several legal challenges to his conviction and sentence.
In 2020, Peterson received a pair of favorable rulings in the California Supreme Court.
The first ruling came in Peterson’s appeal of his conviction and sentence. The high court found that the trial judge excluded jurors from the jury pool when they said that they were personally opposed to the death penalty, without first determining whether the prospective jurors would be able to set aside their personal views about capital punishment and follow the law as the trial judge instructed.
The court therefore struck the death penalty sentence and sent the case back to the trial court to hold a new penalty trial.
