A woman was arrested quickly Thursday afternoon after a report of a stolen vehicle near Bridgepointe Shopping Center, while her partner was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, according to San Mateo police.
At about 1:07 p.m., officers arrived on scene and quickly located the vehicle in the parking lot. The driver, identified as Julie Kennelly, 43, of Half Moon Bay, was detained without incident. Officers discovered, however, that another person, identified as Jesus Acosta-Pasos, 28, of unincorporated San Mateo County, was inside a store.
Officers on scene developed a plan to safely apprehend Acosta-Pasos, but he fled in the northbound direction when he observed the officers. Acosta-Pasos ran into the underground garage of a nearby apartment building. Acosta-Pasos surrendered when he realized he had no means of escape. Shortly after Acosta-Pasos surrendered, he attempted to flee from for a second time. To prevent Acosta-Pasos’ escape, officers used body weight to force him to the ground. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.
After the arrest of both Acosta-Pasos and Kennelly, officers located burglary tools, methamphetamine and stolen property, including laptops and credit cards. Acosta-Pasos was booked into San Mateo County Jail for receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest. Kennelly was booked into San Mateo County Jail for receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.