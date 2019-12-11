Seven-digit emergency dispatch phone lines in San Mateo County are back in service Wednesday afternoon after being damaged during construction near the County Center in Redwood City, county officials said.
The county Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday about the AT&T phone lines being restored.
The lines were damaged around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Some other county lines were damaged, but the problem did not affect 911 service.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, county officials are working with AT&T and Truebeck Construction to determine what other county lines might be affected.
