Two San Mateo County supervisors want to ban sales of e-cigarette products in unincorporated areas of the county.
Supervisors David Canepa and Carole Groom will introduce an ordinance on this week that would be one of the strictest anti-tobacco laws in the state.
“E-cigarettes offer death in a pod and must be banned,” Canepa said in a news release. “It is clear Big Tobacco will go to any extreme to hook a new generation of nicotine addicts.”
The proposed ordinance goes to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
