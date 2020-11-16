Plans to substantially upgrade facilities at Flood County Park, a 21-acre public space in Menlo Park, have been pushed forward after the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved an updated landscape plan on Tuesday.
“What was understood in 2014 and has become even more apparent today is that the poor condition of facilities at Flood [Park] and the regional deficit in playfields meant that many kids, especially those in North Fair Oaks, have inequitable access to playfields and parks,” said County Parks Director Nicholas Calderon during a virtual Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
An initial Flood County Park Landscape Plan, environmental impact review, impact mitigation report and a California Environmental Quality Act review were unanimously approved Tuesday, Nov. 10, by supervisors who called the plan a “wonderful” and “significant” improvement from its 2015 form.
After eight months of public engagement in 2015 with residents from Menlo Park, Redwood City, Atherton, North Fair Oaks and East Palo Alto, a final 2015 landscape plan was drafted and presented to supervisors in 2019. But additional public concerns, particularly around the proximity of sports fields to homes on Del Norte Avenue, the transportation analysis and accuracy of visitor data, resulted in the board directing the department to re-evaluate the proposal.
A redrafted concept plan, presented Tuesday, pulls the fields away from Del Norte Avenue and uses more conservative visitor data for assessing potential. The revised EIR reflects other use impacts including noise, transportation and parking capacity which the department said can be mitigated largely through scheduling.
One significant and unavoidable impact would be the noise heard from Ringwood Avenue between noon and 4 p.m. on Saturdays, caused by peak use of athletic fields and anticipated traffic.
Project improvements would include a rehabilitated baseball field with the addition of a new multi-use green located in the outfield, construction of a new multi-use field along Bay Road, a new pump track and an all-abilities play area. The historic adobe building located on the property, along with over 92% of trees and all heritage trees in the park would also be preserved as well as all currently existing picnic areas.
“As more high-density housing is being developed and we strive to address the housing crisis, making sure that we have parks that are accessible and safe and accommodating to all, is giong to become more and more important,” said Calderon
More than $15 million has been set aside for the project, $14 million from county funding and $1.2 million from Santa Clara’s Stanford General Plan Update mitigation funds. The Parks Foundation will also begin fundraising efforts while the department applies for grant funding to complete the project, said Calderon.
With the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the plan and final EIR, the Parks Department will begin seeking proposals from design firms to flesh out a project design. The design phase, including substantial community engagement, is anticipated to take a year to complete with construction taking an additional 12 to 18 months.
