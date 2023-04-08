San Mateo County supervisors will weigh whether to prohibit the use of county funds for cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement which is already limited by state law.

“This has been an ordinance my office has been working on for over the course of three years now,” said Supervisor David Canepa, who has proposed the measure with board President Dave Pine, in a statement. “Transfers to ICE constitute double punishment for immigrants. They have served their time and if not because of where they were born, these individuals would be allowed to return home to their families just like I would be.”

Terence Y
Terence Y

I guess the FBI and Dick Tracy were wrong when they said “Crime doesn’t pay.” Apparently, invading the USA does pay. Meanwhile, I’d suggest ICE install (or replace with) HD video cameras and hook up the feeds to a facial recognition system. I’d also recommend citizens, if they have spare time, to record folks entering and exiting relevant offices and forward to their local ICE offices.

