San Mateo County supervisors will weigh whether to prohibit the use of county funds for cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement which is already limited by state law.
“This has been an ordinance my office has been working on for over the course of three years now,” said Supervisor David Canepa, who has proposed the measure with board President Dave Pine, in a statement. “Transfers to ICE constitute double punishment for immigrants. They have served their time and if not because of where they were born, these individuals would be allowed to return home to their families just like I would be.”
Under the proposed ordinance, the county would prohibit all departments, agencies, governing bodies, representatives and employees from using county funds to cooperate with ICE requests unless the agency presents a warrant signed by a federal judge.
Senate Bill 54, approved in 2017, already prohibits state and local agencies from using resources to comply with ICE requests but some exceptions can be made for individuals who have committed serious and violent crimes.
Community members have implored supervisors to codify the policy in a county ordinance to ensure any sheriff to enter the office in the future cannot reverse course. The board is limited in how it can oversee the Sheriff’s Office given that the body and department have separate constitutions but a handful of jurisdictions in the state have used their control over finances to limit interactions with ICE including San Francisco and Los Angeles and Santa Clara counties.
Supervisors last November asked that staff draft such an ordinance during the county’s last Truth Act Forum, a state-mandated community meeting jurisdiction must hold if they assist with any ICE transfers. The ordinance being presented Tuesday is the product of that request.
“I’m proud of my tenure as board president in 2021 that then-Sheriff Carlos Bolanos voluntarily agreed to end cooperation with ICE after he heard compelling testimony during a TRUTH Act forum I convened that addressed the harm our community faces by colluding with ICE. Our new Sheriff Christina Corpus also supports this ordinance,” Canepa said. “This now means that it will be official county policy not to notify ICE or cooperate with ICE related to any immigration requests absent a signed federal judicial warrant.”
The Board of Supervisors meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at 400 County Center in Redwood City. Go to smcgov.org for more information or to access meeting online.
(1) comment
I guess the FBI and Dick Tracy were wrong when they said “Crime doesn’t pay.” Apparently, invading the USA does pay. Meanwhile, I’d suggest ICE install (or replace with) HD video cameras and hook up the feeds to a facial recognition system. I’d also recommend citizens, if they have spare time, to record folks entering and exiting relevant offices and forward to their local ICE offices.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.