Beginning this August, the public will have access to Mental Health First Aid training through San Mateo County Libraries, an opportunity meant to teach people how to properly assist those experiencing a mental health or substance use-related crisis.
The free courses will be offered in Millbrae, Belmont, Half Moon Bay and San Carlos and will be led by three of the library system’s 130 staff, all of whom have already been trained through the courses.
Courses will be held at 12:30 p.m. and on weekends beginning Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Millbrae Library; Saturday, Nov. 4 and Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Belmont Library; Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Half Moon Bay Library; and Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28 at the San Carlos Library.
“We are thrilled that our local libraries will offer these trainings to the public,” said Sara McDowell, Library Governing Board chair and San Carlos councilmember, in a press release. “Mental health challenges have broadly impacted our communities; many of us know someone personally who has struggled. It is critically important for us all to learn easy tools to recognize someone in mental distress, know what to say, and how to put them in touch with resources. To carry these skills is empowering – for us as individuals and for our community.”
