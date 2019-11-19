San Mateo County Housing Director Ken Cole is being recommended as the new director of the Human Services Agency, according to the county.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to confirm County Manager Mike Callagy’s recommendation of Cole at its Dec. 10 regular meeting. Beginning Dec. 16, Cole will permanently fill the position currently held by Deputy County Manager Iliana Rodriguez. Rodriguez stepped in as interim director when former HSA director Nicole Pollack accepted an academic position, according to the county.
HSA’s responsibilities include public assistance programs, children and family, employment services and community services. Specific programs include Veterans Services, Vocational Rehabilitation Services and foster care. Cole joined the county as director of both the Department of Housing and the Housing Authority in September 2015.
