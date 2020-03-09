A $182,000 contract with a Washington, D.C., nonprofit to consult San Mateo County on including social progress in county decisions goes before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
The Social Progress Imperative was the only response to a county request for proposals, a staff report said.
A training workshop on the social progress index for the San Mateo county staff and meetings to assess progress are part of the contract that the Board of Supervisors takes up Tuesday, March 10.
Luke Greeves, chief operating officer for the nonprofit, said the Social Progress Imperative worked with the city of San Jose last year.
“We are excited to bring the Social Progress Index to San Mateo,” Greeves said in an email. “This tool will use the most relevant available data to help county and community leaders and residents better understand how people are really living and who is being left behind.”
Paula Kravitz, a local advisor, will assist the nonprofit with its San Mateo County contract, Greeves said.
Kravitz spoke at a Feb. 5 workshop by the Board of Supervisors about social progress, which she called a “powerful way to shift mindsets.”
The website for the Social Progress Imperative states, ‘We dream of a world in which people come first.”
“A world where families are safe, healthy and free,” the website reads. “Economic development is important, but strong economies alone do not guarantee strong societies.”
“The social progress index is a new way to define the success of our societies,” the website adds.
Warren Slocum, president of the Board of Supervisors, has championed social progress measurements which he calls the “vulnerability index on steroids.”
The Community Vulnerability Index was an earlier initiative of the County Manager’s Office to demonstrate the geographical distribution of vulnerable county residents, including the homeless, elderly and foster youth.
The proposed pact with the Social Progress Imperative includes assisting the county in developing a customized, hyper-local social progress index, a county staff report said.
A 2019 social progress ranking of California counties listed Marin first, followed by Placer Contra Costa and San Mateo.
Tehama County is ranked last, followed by Tulare and Kings counties.
San Mateo County Supervisors meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 in the board chambers, 400 County Center in Redwood City
