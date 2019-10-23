Belmont Planning Commissioner Thomas McCune has been selected to fill the City Council seat vacated in September by Doug Kim.
A Belmont resident since 2009, McCune was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2014 and currently serves as its chair for the second time. He previously served on the Finance Commission and the Measure I Infrastructure Repair Ad-Hoc Committee.
“I am proud and honored to welcome Tom to our council,” Mayor Davina Hurt said in a press release. “He brings a wealth of experience to the public and private sector. I served with him on the Planning Commission, where he was a well-respected voice and will bring valuable community insight to the decision-making table for Belmont.”
Vice Mayor Warren Lieberman also said McCune’s Planning Commission experience made him a fit for council.
“He understands the planning and housing issues we’re facing,” Lieberman said Tuesday. “He’ll hit the ground running. There won’t be much of a learning curve for him.”
He also described McCune as an independent thinker.
“He has a history of independent thinking so I think he’ll bring that dimension to council,” Lieberman said. “He also brings strong financial skills to the council and has a history of being creative in the ways he thinks about it. I expect him to be a strong colleague on council and I look forward to serving with him.”
McCune was selected by the council during a special meeting Monday and was one of two applicants, including John Violet, the city’s treasurer. Lieberman and Councilman Charles Stone said picking one of them was a tough decision.
“We were blessed to have two incredibly qualified finalists for the position,” Stone said. “We couldn’t have possibly made a bad decision and while it’s tough for us, it’s great for the community that we have this caliber of candidates who continually step up when we have vacancies on the council.”
Stone described McCune as plain spoken and straightforward and said his “level headed” approach to government will fit well on the council.
McCune’s first meeting as a councilmember was Tuesday night, though an official swearing in ceremony will occur at the following meeting.
McCune is a licensed architect in California and several other states and has focused on public buildings, historic renovations, housing and commercial facilities, according to his application. Before moving to the Bay Area, he served as vice president of property services and development for the Tennessee Valley Authority, an electric utility corporation and natural resources management agency.
He holds degrees in engineering and architecture from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Vanderbilt University.
McCune’s term will conclude in November 2020.
