The coronavirus limits the City Council’s role during the emergency but doesn’t eliminate such responsibilities as the municipal budget, San Carlos Councilman Mark Olbert said.
“We are still in charge of setting policy,” Olbert said.
Councilmembers have a responsibility to the staff to decide policy so the council takes the heat rather than city employees, Olbert said at Monday’s council meeting.
“I don’t want us to interfere with staff’s jobs,” Olbert said, “but I also want to make sure we continue to do ours.”
The council has delegated a lot of authority to staff because speed is of essence during an emergency, he said.
Mayor Ron Collins, noting San Mateo County’s coronavirus measures run through April 7, said he wants to revisit — after the first week of next month — the issues raised by Olbert.
It’s not known whether we’re at the beginning of the curve or near the end for the coronavirus, the mayor said. The city staff has its hands full dealing with COVID-19, Collins said.
Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan said an unprecedented pandemic with more than 3,000 cases in California means supporting emergency efforts.
“We have a different view of what policy is right now,” she said of herself and Olbert.
Policies are being made, Olbert responded, and choices confront the city. They include possibly limiting construction hours as people are sheltering in place at their homes. Complaints about noise have increased, the councilman said.
City Manager Jeff Maltbie referred to such coronavirus-related issues as commercial evictions as well as construction hours in San Carlos.
“We want to support the council in doing its job,” Maltbie said.
