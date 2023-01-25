The San Mateo County coroner has identified six of the seven victims killed in shootings in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday.
They were identified as Yetao Bing, 43, whose residence was unknown, Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach, Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay, Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco, and Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco.
A seventh victim has been tentatively identified but the name is not being released until next of kin can be notified, according to the Coroner's Office.
The seven were shot at two locations in the Half Moon Bay area Monday afternoon. A co-worker at one of the locations, Chunli Zhao, has been arrested on suspicion of committing the shootings, which were described by a San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesman as “workplace violence.”
Zhao is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at Hall of Justice, in Redwood City at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.