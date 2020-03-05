The San Bruno Senior Center is shut down until Tuesday, March 10, as a precaution after three former passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship from Feb. 11-21 visited the past few weeks and assisted with the lunch program while one reported low-level cold symptoms Thursday, according to the city.
The Grand Princess Cruise Ship is currently docked off the coast of San Francisco due to confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed COVID-19 death. The person with low-level cold symptoms saw them subside and the other two former passengers have no symptoms but have been ordered to self-quarantine, according to the city.
The city is not aware of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Bruno at this time and officials are working closely with county and state officials to further investigate any potential connections between the passengers on the Grand Princess and individuals who may have visited the Senior Center. The San Bruno Senior Center is at 1555 Crystal Springs Road.
