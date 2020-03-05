San Mateo County declared an emergency Wednesday because of the coronavirus — a legal requirement that doesn’t suggest the situation has escalated, County Manager Mike Callagy says.
Two cases have been reported in the county of about 750,000 residents.
Declaring an emergency frees up certain state and federal resources but is not a guarantee that the county will be reimbursed, county spokeswoman Michelle Durand said.
San Mateo County is taking the emergency action because the COVID-19 response has the potential for countywide disruptions beyond the impact to public health, the county said.
The emergency declaration positions resources for an extended response, the county said.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to ratify at its meeting Tuesday the local emergency declaration document by Callagy and the declaration of a local health emergency by San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow.
Several other Bay Area counties have made similar proclamations, county officials said.
A public call center for residents with non-medical questions about the virus will open by noon Thursday and take calls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. A three-way language line will help non-English speakers seeking information about the novel coronavirus, the county said.
The number is (650) 363-4422.
“We are receiving a tremendous number of calls to our emergency dispatchers and county health from people seeking guidance on how they can prepare for and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Callagy said in a statement. “Opening the call center will both relieve those departments and connect the public with resources and information related to COVID-19 and its impact on our area.”
The county on Monday activated its Emergency Operations Center to support the local county health response with coordinated resources and communication.
General information about the novel coronavirus is available at www.cdc.gov or https://smchealth.org/coronavirus.
Menlo School on Valparaiso Avenue in Atherton closed Wednesday through the weekend after learning a staff member had contact with a relative who tested positive for the virus.
“The school is working closely with the San Mateo County Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control,” Than Healy, head of the school, said in a statement.
“While it is not our intent to cause undue alarm or disruption to our students’ learning, the school has decided to act conservatively and in the best interest of our community members,” Healy stated.
The closing comes out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, the school said.
Jim Hartnett, general manager of the San Mateo County Transit District, said in a statement that the agency maintains regular contact with local public health agencies, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and the Centers for Disease Control.
“As reported by the CDC, the immediate risk posed by COVID-19 to the public remains relatively low,” Hartnett said. “However, we understand this can raise concerns about safety in public spaces, including public transit.”
John Hutar, president and chief executive officer of the San Mateo County-Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, said this region is affected more indirectly than San Francisco, where conventions have been canceled because of the virus.
When city lodging is full, Hutar added, business comes down to the Peninsula — hotel stays that decline with convention cancellations in San Francisco that free up lodging.
Hutar has heard of small meetings canceled here because of the virus.
“We feel we are safe here,” he said. “We’re letting things settle down.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
