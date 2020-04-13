At the Neighborhood Market, there is an empty shelf where rolls of toilet paper used to be and the nearly empty produce bins hold the last of the unpicked potatoes.
When San Mateo County officials first called for residents to shelter in place, co-owner Jonathan Ruiz said members of the neighborhood cleared out products like cartons of eggs, milk jugs and bags of rice. Despite the temporary surge in customers, the future of the market is still unknown.
“Everything disappeared in two or three days, then we started putting everything together again. For a small store like us, it’s hard if one day people come and take everything. We don’t have anything in the storage because we’re small. It’s hard to restock everything,” said Ruiz.
Other challenges occurred as he attempted to replenish his stock of goods. Most surrounding stores had been emptied out like his and major providers catering to grocery outlets were limiting the quantity of items a person could purchase.
“I went at six in the morning to get eggs from Pitco and they limited the number of cases you can buy to one. I had to drive to Brisbane for one case of eggs. That’s not that far but still,” said Ruiz with a shrug.
He and his wife, both South American immigrants, took over ownership of the small market on Second Avenue at South Fremont Street four years ago. After receiving loans, they began renovating the shop, adding a deli counter in the back where they planned to serve sandwiches and hot drinks. After a year of renovation and with an infant in their arms, they reopened for business.
“Six months ago we opened to make sandwiches and coffee and it was good, getting better. It was hard to open the store with a new baby. Everything was hard but now we have this,” Ruiz said. “We’re doing 25% [revenue] of what we normally do. It’s hard to pay our staff and rent. If we don’t get a loan we’ll be broke and only last another month.”
The initial boom of business dwindled over the passing days causing Ruiz and his wife to look into available forms of assistance such as a disaster relief or small business loans. The landlord of the property has also offered to suspend rent payments for the month but Ruiz still had to cut his staffing of five down to two to keep the store open.
Jessica Martinez, an employee of Neighborhood Market, works two jobs. Although she has maintained a position with her other employer, she relies on the combined income to pay for the home she lives in with her two uncles.
“This job is very important to me,” said Martinez. “I have the money for the rent this month but next month, I don’t know.”
Despite these being difficult times, Ruiz and his staff are trying to make the best out of the situation. The product they feared would spoil is now being made into sandwiches to be given out for free between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for as long as ingredients last.
When asked what inspired him to begin giving out the sandwiches Ruiz said, “It’s something you need to give. You know most of the people in this community. You learn their history, and you do something for them.”
