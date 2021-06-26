Two people were arrested with 15,000 pounds of illegal fireworks and $1 million in cash after numerous search warrants were executed June 23 and June 24 in San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda and Santa Clara counties, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Beginning in May, the Sheriff’s Office crime suppression unit initiated an investigation into a major distribution line of illegal fireworks. During that investigation, two people identified as Sam San, 61, of San Francisco, and Jennifer Nguyen, 54, of San Jose, were linked to the fireworks sales in San Mateo County. Through surveillance, detectives identified two residences and a warehouse in Oakland associated with the operation.
San was booked into San Mateo County Jail and charges are currently being filed against Nguyen for her involvement.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds residents that all fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas within San Mateo County as well as the cities it provides service. Fines can be issued up to $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.