More than 28 years after Dennis Duran pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the brutal 1989 beating and murder of another man, the former Daly City resident was found suitable for parole Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Duran, now 48, was 18 when he and five other men attacked Reynaldo Espiritu, whom the men wrongfully believed was having an affair with the wife of one of the men. On July 12, 1989, Espiritu was brutally beaten for four hours until Duran and another man wrapped an extension cord around his neck, according to prosecutors.
The men attempted to fatally choke Espiritu by dragging him around by the cord as he begged for his attackers to stop torturing him and just kill him. Once the men were successful in killing Espiritu, they dumped his body in a parking lot in Berkeley, according to prosecutors.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said prosecutors opposed the Board of Parole Hearing’s decision, which was rendered at Duran’s fifth parole hearing. He estimated the decision would make its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for review in some four to five months.
