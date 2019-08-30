Construction for the East Burlingame Avenue Utility Improvements Project is anticipated to begin Sept. 9 and continue through March 2020, depending on weather, holidays and other delays, according to the city.
The work will replace aging infrastructure and improve service reliability to residents, according to the city. The city has contracted with Cratus, Inc. to replace the existing water main and services along Burlingame Avenue between East Lane and Rollins Road and replace the existing sanitary sewer main and laterals along Burlingame Avenue between East Lane and Dwight Road, according to the city. This is the residential section of Burlingame Avenue, not the retail strip that runs from California Drive west to El Camino Real.
Construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
For more information related to this utility project or other Public Works Capital Improvement Projects, please visit burlingame.org/CIP, or call (650) 558-7230.
