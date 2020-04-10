Congresswoman Anna Eshoo during a remote meeting Thursday assured small businesses that federal relief funding is still available and more may soon be on the way.
“It’s not true that money has run out. … It’s out there that the money is gone in the payroll protection program (PPP) and it’s not,” Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, said, referring to a new program created by the $2 trillion federal stimulus package that was signed into law late last month in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The PPP is specifically intended to help businesses retain employees or rehire the ones it has laid off.
“We’re poised for additional legislation to add monies into [the programs for small businesses]. Not to change the programs, but to add resources to them,” she said.
The largely Q&A-based event was held to assist small businesses and non-profits navigate the new federal programs.
The federal financial assistance is offered in two buckets: debt deferment or relief and loans, explained Julie Clowes, district director of the Small Business Administration’s San Francisco District Office. Clowes co-moderated the event with Eshoo.
Under the umbrella of debt deferment, the federal government is automatically deferring payments on existing disaster loans through Dec. 31, 2020; existing 7(a), 504 and microloans can also be deferred.
As part of its debt relief program, the SBA will pay the principal and interest of new 7(a) loans issued prior to Sept. 27, 2020, and the agency will also pay the principal and interest of current 7(a) loans for a period of six months.
As for loans, the federal government created the aforementioned PPP and also expanded the express bridge loan and economic injury disaster loan.
The PPP is a forgivable loan intended to cover up to eight weeks of payroll expenses, which can include benefits, and certain nonpayroll expenses, including rent and utilities. The loan can be forgiven if the employer keeps their workers on the payroll for eight weeks and spends 75% of the money on payroll costs and 25% on nonpayroll costs.
The express bridge loan offers a streamlined approval process for up to $25,000 meant to act as a bridge before other financing kicks in.
The economic injury disaster loan has been enhanced to provide a forgivable advance up to $10,000. The rest of the loan offers a 3.75% interest rate for businesses, 2.75% rate for nonprofits at a 30-year term with a 12-month deferment on the initial payment.
Clowes during the meeting stressed details about the federal relief programs are evolving daily, and that more and more participating lenders will continue to emerge; an up-to-date list can be found on the agency’s website.
“We’re onboarding new lenders to create as many potential resources out there for businesses,” she said. “Be persistent. There could be new opportunities coming in.”
The comment was in response to widespread frustration among small business owners that lender after lender has turned down their loan applications. Clowes noted some lenders that are eligible to offer PPP loans are choosing not to for their own reasons or are imposing their own terms that may not be favorable for a given business.
Other factors are rapidly changing that could allow a lender that previously wasn’t offering PPP loans to suddenly begin offering them. Wells Fargo, for example, was initially prohibited from participating in the program because of restrictions placed on it by the Department of Treasury in response to the bank’s account fraud scandal. Those restrictions were lifted this week, Eshoo said.
Clowes urged business owners to also reach out to out-of-state banks if the ones they normally do business with won’t accept their loan applications. She also noted that help with the process is available. SBA advisors offering free assistance can be reached by phone or email.
“You don’t have to figure this all out by yourself,” Clowes said.
