A new condominium development is a step closer to coming to Redwood City’s Bayside and bringing with it improvements to public access to the waterfront and sea-level rise mitigations, all benefits strongly supported by the city’s Planning Commission Tuesday.
“This plan really exemplifies what modern development can provide. It provides significant community benefits, affordable housing, future-proofing for sea-level rise,” Commissioner Rudy Espinoza Murrey said during Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting.
A 2.54-acre lot at 505 E. Bayshore Road could be built out with 56 new for-sale homes within nine buildings. Of the units, eight would be listed at below market rate in the moderate affordability category. The developer behind the plan, Regis Homes Bay Area, is also offering to help buyers of the BMR units with closing costs and other fees and to provide a $50,000 donation to the Redwood City Education Foundation.
With the housing, range from two-bedroom units to four-bedroom units, tenants will have two-car garages and additional guest parking totaling 119 stalls. Another five parking spots would also be available to the public.
In addition to improving the sidewalk along East Bayshore Road, a 14-foot-wide bike and pedestrian path would also be built out along the edge of the site overlooking the Smith Slough. The Bay Trail runs along the slough and between the existing trail and the new housing site would be a setback of about 22 feet of vegetation meant to protect the site from sea-level rise.
The site would also be raised 5 feet to harden it against rising waterlines and a sea wall could be raised another 3. feet in the future if necessary, said Chris DeHaan, vice president of development for Regis Homes, adding that the site has been challenged recently by king tides.
The new property would also serve as an improved entry into the Bair Island Neighborhood, said DeHaan who noted the area has been undergoing a major transformation since the city updated its general plan in 2010.
“The neighborhood has really started to take shape in the last 10 years with other communities sort of farther down the harbor,” DeHaan told commissioners. “The project before you tonight is a real opportunity to vastly improve the site. Not only can we create much-needed new housing. We can also beautify the entrance to the neighborhood, create new public access to the Bayfront and add much-need safety features at this key gateway site.”
Commissioners voted 6-0 in support of recommending the City Council grant the project the waivers and approvals it needs to move forward including a general plan and zoning map amendment, vesting tentative map, environmental report and affordable housing plan approvals and condominium and architectural permits.
The project as a whole, they said, would be a benefit to the community from providing much-needed housing to improved sea-level rise resiliency and creating a visually appealing structure. The site is currently occupied by metal warehouses owned by the Alan Steel & Supply Company and several outdoor storage facilities with the rest of the site being undeveloped dirt.
Commissioner Noemi Alvarez underscored the importance of the sea-level rise mitigations and climate resiliency elements incorporated into the project and Vice Chair Filip Crnogorac said the proposal “sets a gold standard” given how it managed to work around conditions other developers would say were too difficult.
Ultimately, the commission agreed the housing was a major benefit, particularly given that the units will be for sale and some will be affordable to lower-income earners. The project was one of eight considered by the City Council as part of its Gatekeeper Process, a study session meant to narrow down the projects the city would allow to go through a formal review process. It’s the first of the eight to be approved by the Planning Commission and will next head to the council that will review each of the projects.
“The big picture is this is much-needed housing and this is a site I’ve driven past a lot and it just cries out to be redeveloped and you’ve done it sensibly,” Chair Rick Hunter said. “I think this is a very good project and I enthusiastically support it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.