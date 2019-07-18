Criminal proceedings for a 26-year-old Pacifica man facing the death penalty on accusations he murdered two men near Skyline Boulevard in June were suspended Wednesday after a judge declared a doubt as to the man’s competency, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
When he appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing on a motion to represent himself, Malik Dosouqi allegedly laughed at times when nothing was funny and said he wanted to be his own attorney to make sure his preliminary hearing is held so he is released, according to prosecutors.
Judge Robert Foiles allegedly declared a doubt as to Dosouqi’s competency to stand trial and assigned two doctors to examine him and prepare reports for an Aug. 30 hearing, according to prosecutors.
Shortly after 11 p.m. June 17, a San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy driving on Skyline Boulevard spotted the body of 32-year-old taxi driver Abdulmalek Nasher near the El Corte de Madera Creek Preserve. At approximately 11 p.m. June 18, detectives investigating the homicide directed patrol deputies to search for additional evidence at an area near the scene of Nasher’s stabbing death. Just before midnight, deputies heard a man calling for help and found 31-year-old tow truck driver John Sione Pekipaki, who had sustained stab wounds, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office previously.
As the deputies were tending to Pekipaki, who later died on scene, they spotted a man later identified as Dosouqi fleeing from the area in a car, which he drove toward Pekipaki and two deputies near him. Another deputy shot at the car, and though Dosouqi was not hit, he drove the vehicle off the road and into a ditch. He was taken into custody and treated for a laceration on his arm before he was booked into San Mateo County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office previously.
Dosouqi pleaded not guilty to two murder charges as well as a use of a knife enhancement and special circumstance of multiple murders earlier this month. Originally scheduled for Thursday, Dosouqui’s preliminary hearing was vacated and he remains in custody on no bail status, according to prosecutors.
