San Mateo County Community College District campuses will remain closed for the rest of the semester and students will finish their classes online, according to officials who also suspended graduation ceremonies.
Interim Chancellor Michael Claire announced the decision Thursday, March 26, following discussions with the district Board of Trustees regarding the health threat posed by the novel coronavirus.
The decision arrives in the wake of regional officials declaring Wednesday, March 25, that school campuses across the Bay Area should stay closed until at least May. Earlier this month, college district officials adopted remote learning arrangements.
Claire expressed his dismay over the decision to hold off on having graduation ceremonies at the College of San Mateo, Skyline College and Cañada College in a prepared statement.
“With regret, we must postpone commencement ceremonies as well as all other related end-of-year celebrations,” said Claire. “We must do our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus and it is simply not realistic to expect that mass gatherings will be possible in two months.”
He suggested a celebration for graduating students will be hosted as soon as possible. In the meantime, all district campuses and facilities remain closed until the stay-at-home order is lifted. District officials are working with their state colleagues to determine a policy for classes requiring lab sessions. Decisions regarding summer classes will be made in April.
In other business, the district Board of Trustees announced finalists in the search for a new chancellor. Candidates include Claire, who has served as the district’s temporary chief official since the unceremonious resignation of his predecessor Ron Galatolo. The other finalists are Edward Bush, president at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento and Bryan Reece, former president at Norco College in Riverside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.