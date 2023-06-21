A 400,000-square-foot research and development campus proposal cleared San Carlos Planning Commission review Monday, sending the project to the City Council for final approval.
Presidio Bay Ventures, the developer behind the project, is seeking to redevelop a light industrial 4.7-acre site into a research and development campus with two six-story buildings amassing about 407,600 square feet.
The project would also include a 4,000-square-foot child care center serving up to 100 children, a nine-story parking garage with 923 stalls, improvements along Belmont Creek, pickleball and bocce courts, amphitheater, rooftop terraces and 140 short- and long-term bike parking spots.
In total, Presidio Bay has proposed $4.3 million in community benefits including $1 million to the Downtown Improvement Fund, $1.4 million to the Community Improvement and Recreation Fund and $200,000 to the Green Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Fund. Another nearly $12 million in fees would also be paid to the city for affordable housing development, traffic impacts and sewer fees.
“We’re committed to, and continue to invest heavily into San Carlos, specifically. This isn’t our first project nor, we hope, our last,” said Cyrus Sanandaji, founder and managing director for Presidio Bay Ventures. “We have continued to seek out opportunities to not only develop commercial property but also, in light of the recent housing element that was passed and RHNA goals, are firmly focused on trying to find opportunities to be able to propose high-density multifamily projects as well.”
The project is one of the first from the Northeast Area Specific Plan study area to come forward for review. The $1.5 million study is still underway but the project was exempt from a development pause instituted in the area as part of the study because its application was deemed complete before the moratorium took effect.
Despite not being considered as part of the study, which is meant to create a more holistic vision for how the community would like to see the area redeveloped, commissioners agreed the proposal served as a model for future developers.
“I like the project for a number of reasons and one of them is that this project really, in my mind, carries forward the vision, the northeast vision plan. I think that’s important to us as a commission, it’s important to us as a city, and this project I believe does that,” Commissioner Ellen Garvey said. “This project could serve as a model, as a prototype for other developments in the northeast area and in a way it’s nice that this project came first.”
