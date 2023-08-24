A new 188-room hotel has been proposed for development on the east side of San Carlos. A draft environmental review of the project was reviewed by the city Planning Commission Monday and is open for public input until late September.
Chao Wu with Holly Hotel Group LLC, the developer behind the proposal, is seeking to build a 188-room, 136,000-square-foot hotel at 501 Industrial Road. Wu said the vision is for the “boutique hotel” to serve the new life science employees coming into the area as more commercial development is built, potentially reducing east to west traffic in the city.
“We want to do, not a cookie-cutter hotel, but a boutique hotel. Really, on the Peninsula, there’s no other boutique hotel. You really have to drive 10 miles south to Palo Alto and probably 20 miles north to San Francisco before you hit another boutique hotel,” Wu said during Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
The hotel would stand six stories tall while a 148-stall parking structure would include three floors. The site, formally home to Bayshore Supply, would also include about 11,400 square feet of landscaped area including a row of trees meant to disguise the view of the parking structure from residents living across the street on Industrial Road.
Commissioners asked for clarification about some portions of the draft environmental review document that addressed issues of air quality, cultural resources, soil contaminants, transportation impact, noise concerns and hazardous materials, but no formal decision was made. Instead, questions from the commission and the public will be further addressed in a response and discussed at a meeting after the close of a 45-day public comment period. The end of the public comment period will be 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25.
“Overall, I think the content of the environmental impact report looks appropriate and follows best practices,” Commissioner David Roof said. “For future discussions, I’m optimistic this will be successful.”
