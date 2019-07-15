Facing enhanced online competition and a shifting educational landscape, San Mateo County Community College District officials examined strategies to keep the school system’s failing bookstores afloat.
During a study session Wednesday, July 10, district administrators and board members discussed the future of the three independently-operated bookstores hosted at each campus.
Citing decreased demand for printed books due to the rise in virtual texts and a drain of resources sunk into offering auxiliary services, administrators pointed to a growing operational deficit in making a case for swift action.
“For the department, the best days are probably behind it,” said Chancellor Ron Galatolo. “We have to change dynamically how we deliver services, or face the threat of it perishing.”
As it stands, the bookstore department lost about $200,000 last year and the deficit is expected to grow to the neighborhood of $400,00 by the end of the current fiscal year, according to a district report.
As more students and professors prefer digital materials, the sales of books have plummeted along with the appeal of a rental program which used to be a sustainable source of income as well, said Tom Bauer, vice chancellor of Auxiliary Services and Enterprise Operations. Decreased demand tied to declining student enrollment has been cited as a source of the financial difficulties too.
In an attempt to remain relevant, the college bookstores pivoted to selling “inclusive access” digital course materials offered by publishers which package required reading and assignments along with logistic and analytic tools for teachers.
While popular with students, teachers and administrators who have directed bookstore officials to provide low- or no-cost materials, the programs offer much lower profit margins than book sales for the stores.
Beyond the loss of income, bookstores are also responsible for contributing to a variety of other district programs, such as running a copy center, helping distribute bagged lunches and aiding the district SparkPoint system which provides additional student support services.
The assorted efforts generate little or no income for the bookstores, but combine to create a substantial drain on the department’s resources and personnel, said Bauer.
“The expansion of low margin educational materials and providing services to the district at no margin has put the bookstores in a very difficult position financially and without a change in direction, an unsustainable one,” said a district report from Bauer.
Trustee Dave Mandelkern also laid flat the dire nature of the bookstore system’s existing economic foundation.
“Zero-margin businesses are not sustainable,” he said.
To put a finer point on the financial challenge, Bauer said the bookstores used to be the only place where educational material could be purchased. But with the rise of online shopping, nearly none of the material found in the stores is unique. The competition threatened not only college bookstores but larger retailers such as Barnes & Noble, noted officials.
Considering the need for more clarity regarding which services are essential to operating the bookstores, while also anticipating a commercial landscape which will continue to shift away from book sales, officials agreed to hire a consultant to analyze operations.
A potential outcome from the examination could be to consolidate stores, said Bauer, who added the district is one of the last in the Bay Area to continue independently operating its own bookstore system. He said the Foothill-De Anza Community College District operates a similar system, but suggested those stores were in even worse fiscal shape.
For her part, board Vice President Karen Schwarz supported the forthcoming store service study, which is expected to return with findings in the coming months.
“It sounds like the perfect solution to find out what is going on,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.