The local lawmaker seeking to allow community college students to sleep on campus in their cars put his bill to rest following a round of amendments he felt significantly weakened his original bill.
Assemblyman Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, suspended Assembly Bill 302 for the rest of the year following changes made in the Senate Appropriations Committee, where bills expected to cost more than $150,000 can be altered without the author’s consent.
Postponing the bill’s start time, making it easier for colleges to opt out and exempting campuses near elementary schools amounted to changes which Berman said were ultimately too transformative for him to support.
“It’s very frustrating and it really is sad,” said Berman, in the wake of the amendments announced Tuesday, Sept. 3. “Because these are just students, a lot of them young people, who are trying to get an education and improve their lot in life.”
Berman’s initial bill, which advanced beyond the Assembly earlier this year, would have mandated community colleges throughout the state to establish safe lots for students to sleep overnight in their cars.
College boards would have also been required to develop implementation plans accounting for accessible bathroom facilities, security protocol, hours of operation, overnight parking rules and more.
Berman had said he did not consider the proposal an ideal solution to a severe housing affordability problem facing tens of thousands of students across the state, but suggested it could have been a bridge until a better solution was identified.
“The goal was never for them to sleep in their car forever, the goal was to have them plug into a social safety net so they could get more permanent, sustainable housing,” he said.
Critics though feared the proposal would have established a slippery slope, eventually giving way to potentially unsafe and unsanitary living conditions akin to homeless encampments on school grounds.
Potentially in response to some of those concerns, the Senate Appropriations Committee elected to postpone the bill’s potential start date to 2021 — 15 months later than the date offered by Berman.
“That just doesn’t address the immediacy and the crisis of the situation,” he said. “We need to help our students sooner.”
Changes were also made to drop the exemption threshold for districts disinterested in establishing the lots. Berman’s initial bill offered an exemption if the district offered several alternatives to students, such as emergency grants, hotel vouchers, housing assistance and other mandates. The amended version exempted districts which offered one of those programs, a bar which Berman characterized as laughably low.
The altered bill also would have exempted college campuses within 250 feet of elementary schools, a proposal which Berman feared would have stigmatized students already struggling.
“I don’t know why we are equating homeless community college students with pedophiles and sexual offenders,” he said, citing the laws mandating registered sex offenders must always keep their distance from elementary schools and other public spaces where children congregate.
For his part, Berman suggested he may have been able to continue supporting the bill if one of the changes were made but he could not abide the totality of the amendments which transformed its effectiveness.
He also wished those in the committee where his bill was altered would have given him a chance to provide feedback or input before the amendments were announced.
“In an ideal world, I would have been able to engage in the process more but that is not how it happens,” he said.
Following the changes, Berman announced his decision to classify his proposal as a two-year bill — effectively suspending it for the rest of the legislative year.
Looking ahead, Berman said he was uncertain whether he would resurrect the bill next year, while expressing continued dedication to helping community college students struggling to afford the cost of living.
“I’m committed bringing back a bill that helps alleviate student homelessness at community colleges,” he said.
