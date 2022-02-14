Young artists in San Mateo County have an opportunity to have their work exposed to thousands of eyes in the region every day for a year.
A collaboration between San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) and the county offices of Education and of Arts and Culture, the Art Takes a Bus Ride contest is in its 16th year.
The contest invites local students to submit artistic creations for the theme “San Mateo County Reopens.”
Winning entries will be displayed as a wrap on two SamTrans buses for an entire year. The winning student art also will be displayed on ad cards inside SamTrans buses.
Submissions can come from anyone in grades 1-12, with one winner selected from each grade. All submissions must be received by close of business on Friday, Feb. 25, and can be sent either through participating schools or directly to the San Mateo County Office of Education, 101 Twin Dolphin Drive, Redwood City, 94065.
For more contest details visit samtrans.com/artbus.
