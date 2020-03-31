An April 24 status conference is set for the murder trial of a 73-year-old Coalinga State Hospital patient charged in the 1976 stabbing death of a 21-year-old woman found in her car at the Serramonte Center shortly after she left work at Macy’s.
On March 16, 2020, after seven days of jury trial and one day of prosecution evidence, the trial of Leon Melvin Seymour was recessed due to the coronavirus.
The case went unsolved for almost 40 years when the Sheriff’s Forensic Laboratory re-examined the evidence to check for DNA on another suspect, prosecutors said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.