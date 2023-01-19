Dry weather in the Bay Area’s forecast is a welcome relief from recent storms, but it will bring chilly temperatures for the next few days and a freeze warning has already been issued for Friday morning.
Along with colder temperatures, king tides may bring minor coastal flooding through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
The highest astronomical tides of the year, king tides may impact low-lying areas along the coast and Bay shoreline from Thursday through Monday.
The cold set in after light rain moved through the region on Wednesday night with Friday and Saturday mornings set to be the chilliest.
In the Bay Area, temperatures between 29 to 32 degrees are expected on Friday morning in North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys and hills, and parts of Santa Clara County including the valley and eastern hills, forecasters said.
Temperatures on Saturday morning will probably be similar. The lower temperatures will put vulnerable populations at risk, the weather service warned.
