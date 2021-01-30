A man accused of raping several girls over several years in San Mateo County has been arrested, and authorities believe more victims have yet to come forward, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kaylan Freeman, 30, from the coastside area of San Mateo County, was arrested at his home in an unincorporated part of the county north of Half Moon Bay on Jan. 28 after detectives received a break in the case earlier in January from a witness who identified him.
Detective Rosemerry Blankswade, a spokeswoman for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said four victims so far had come forward in San Mateo County, ages 13 to 17, with more than a 10-year age difference between them and Freeman. Freeman did not appear to have any specific patterns, as his victims were sometimes strangers, or he knew them through an acquaintance. Freeman would use drugs to engage with the girls, in which he would have drugs and offer them, or they would come and ask him if he had drugs, Blankswade said. Investigators also said he found the girls on social media sites or dating apps and met them throughout the county.
The Sheriff’s Office believes there are more victims due to the type of behavior and acts he exhibited. The Sheriff’s Office said the first report it found out about occurred in 2012. He is known to visit Marin County, Santa Clara County and San Jose. The Sheriff’s Office has reached out to agencies and partners in those areas for more information about potential victims.
He was arrested on suspicion of several crimes, including rape by force or fear, kidnapping with intent to rape, forcible lewd acts with a child under 14, lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, oral copulation with a child under 14 and stalking.
He is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on bail set at $750,000 and is scheduled for an arraignment 1:30 p.m. Monday in San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said based on information presented to his office from law enforcement, the potential charges could carry a life in prison sentence for Freeman. He expects to file charges on Monday if enough evidence is provided.
The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with more information about Freeman to contact Detective Gordon Currie at (650) 363-4051 or by email at gcurrie@smcgov.org or Detective Judson Piper at (650) 363-4062 by email at jpiper@smcgov.org.
