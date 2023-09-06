After two years of planning, the San Mateo County Community College District is nearly ready to sign a lease that will expand courses and resources to the coastside under its Coast to College initiative.
District officials are finalizing the details of a lease agreement with Half Moon Bay and the property owner of a commercial and residential site at 650 Mill St. Once finalized, the district would operate a satellite campus with two rooms, one with space for 30 students per class and another smaller conference space with room for 10 students.
The space would cost the district about $500,000 to operate per year over the agreement’s three years including paying for site improvements, management, and furniture and equipment. A city permit would allow the site to operate until 10 p.m. but the site owner has requested for operation hours to be limited to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for classes and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends for only community events. Under the current draft agreement, the operator would also have the authority to reduce operation hours if neighbors filed noise complaints.
Dr. Richard Storti, executive vice chancellor of Administrative Services, said during the board’s last meeting Aug. 28, a variety of classes would be offered during the week including oceanography, ethnic studies, English, English as a second language, and marketing among others. Weekend programming would also provide students with opportunities to earn credits.
Trustees directed staff to return to the board’s next meeting with a formal lease agreement for approval but said they’d like to see staff advocate for longer operation hours. They agreed the limited hours of operation would go against the district’s mission of providing classes to people who otherwise would not be able to access them such as those with transportation barriers or who work late into the evening.
“I would find it hard-pressed to say we’re going to approve a lease on the assumption we’re going to have that stuff worked out,” Trustee John Pimentel said.
More than 7,000 potential students live on the coastside, according to census data from 2019 that looked at the percentage of people in the area with a high school degree or some college experience. While more than half of coastside residents ages 25 and older hold a bachelor’s degree, about a third haven’t attended college and about 10% have less than a high school education, according to a Coastside Recovery Initiative Report by the city of Half Moon Bay. The report also cited data that showed more than half of residents make less than $150,000 annually, asserting the amount is what’s needed to raise a family of four in the county.
The new satellite campus would possibly serve as a bridge for students on the coast to one of the three colleges or another high education institution, Storti said. The district currently serves about 30,000 students across its three campuses — Skyline College in San Bruno, San Mateo’s College of San Mateo and Cañada College in Redwood City.
“The San Mateo County Community College District covers a service area of nearly 750 square miles. While each of the district’s three colleges are located throughout the county, areas of the county remain where accessing the colleges is problematic which reinforces the need to bring the college to the community served,” Storti said. “This is really an investment that the college plans to make to serve a rural community that’s part of the district and to do so having space there really improves the access opportunities for students residing in Half Moon Bay or the surrounding coastside area.”
District officials have been developing its plans for a coastside campus for two years now with plans for renovations to be complete by spring 2024. During that time, officials have met with various stakeholders including more than a dozen nonprofits and organizations servicing the area.
Trustees encouraged staff to continue working with community stakeholders and the city and county to maintain relationships and provide robust support to coastside residents.
“This will work only if we continue to build our deep relationships with that community,” said board President Lisa Petrides, who represents the coastside. “So it can’t be that we just go in and say here we are, we’re the district. A lot of work has been done in the last two years on that and we need to continue on that.”
