Plans for a satellite campus of the College of San Mateo in downtown Half Moon Bay have received Planning Commission approval, although concerns remain about parking overflow during peak hours.
The college will lease two commercial units at 650 Mill St. for two classrooms and two individual offices as part of its College of San Mateo Coastside Education Center as it seeks to connect more underserved coast residents with career paths and ensure cutting down on long student commutes. The commission approved a request at its Aug. 8 meeting for a use permit and parking exemptions, provided the plans included some mitigation for parking.
The building is in the center of Half Moon Bay at the corner of Mill and Purissima streets. The surrounding area is primarily commercial use and has several single-family homes. A city staff report said the center would be on the ground floor of commercial spaces in the building currently under construction.
Five vehicle parking spots for faculty would be on site in the parking lot at 650 Mill St. and another five at 655 Miramontes St. However, it is still less than the 18 spots the city requires for a project of this size, requiring a parking exemption from the city. The district has said it will direct students to park on Church Street one block to the west, with worries about the additional demand. The college estimates around 45 students and faculty would use the space. Operations on Monday through Thursday would close at 7 p.m., while on Friday, it would end at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. following a request from the Planning Commission to mitigate traffic concerns. Commissioner David Gorn worried about limited parking and how it would affect residents and students in the area and was worried parking would go onto residential streets.
“The parking is problematic,” Gorn said. “With 10 residents and five staff fighting over five spots, I don’t think there is going to be any students even trying to go in there.”
However, Vice Chair Margaret Gossett said she counted 40 vacant parking spots in the general neighborhood when she visited the area, relieving her worries.
“Parking for me isn’t really a concern,” Gossett said.
Commissioner Steve Ruddock felt it was fitting to grant a parking exemption because it fits the concept of special circumstances due to its use, ability to serve residents instead of tourists and increasing downtown vitality.
“I think there are special, exceptional circumstances,” Ruddock said. “It’s a once-in-a-decade opportunity to provide local classrooms delivering valuable education opportunities to our residents.”
The college has said programming would include English language courses, general education, career preparation and degree paths in areas like marine biology or agriculture food systems. The college would also use it for registration, counseling and financial aid support services. The college has previously noted more than 7,000 potential CSM students live on the coast, with more than 50% of coast residents not possessing an associate’s degree and making less than the area median income of $100,000.
Richard Storti serves as the acting president of the College of San Mateo and believes the campus will remove transportation barriers and be an excellent opportunity to improve the education possibilities of the coast.
“Our commitment to the coastside facility will be a vehicle for post-secondary attainment and mobility. The college intends to make a significant investment in technology and furnishings that will create a state-of-the-art learning environment in the space,” Storti said at an Aug. 8 meeting.
The commission approved the permits by a vote of 3-0, with Chair Rick Hernandez and Hazel Joanes not at the meeting.
