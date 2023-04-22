People interested in celebrating and learning about the important role of native plants like the yarrow and California poppy can do so through the annual Coastal Wildflower Day Festival in Half Moon Bay this Sunday at Francis Beach.

The festival will have live music, crafts and activities for kids, nature walks, a raffle and a food truck. The jazz band from Half Moon Bay High School will perform at 10 a.m. and the Lighthouse String Band at 12:15 p.m. The nature walks will happen at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and take people along the Coastal Trail, beach and dunes to highlight the animals and plants that make their homes on the coast. Activities include nature journaling, face painting, flower booths and a native plant and seed sale. The festival will allow the public to buy native plants like beach primrose, California aster, coyote brush, iris, prunella, seaside daisy, wallflower and gumplant.

