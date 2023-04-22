People interested in celebrating and learning about the important role of native plants like the yarrow and California poppy can do so through the annual Coastal Wildflower Day Festival in Half Moon Bay this Sunday at Francis Beach.
The festival will have live music, crafts and activities for kids, nature walks, a raffle and a food truck. The jazz band from Half Moon Bay High School will perform at 10 a.m. and the Lighthouse String Band at 12:15 p.m. The nature walks will happen at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. and take people along the Coastal Trail, beach and dunes to highlight the animals and plants that make their homes on the coast. Activities include nature journaling, face painting, flower booths and a native plant and seed sale. The festival will allow the public to buy native plants like beach primrose, California aster, coyote brush, iris, prunella, seaside daisy, wallflower and gumplant.
The festival works to inspire stewardship of local land and environment in the community, increase volunteer efforts and celebrate California Native Plant Week and Earth Day. The day also serves as a fundraiser for preservation efforts along the coast by providing support to the nearby wildflower nursery.
“Our main focus in on building community on the coast, inspire people to take care of the coast and participate in restoration,” said Erin Christ, a senior park aide with the Half Moon Bay State Beach park system.
Christ said providing the community with more native plants and removing evasive plants helps bring back native pollinators and deal with coastal erosion hitting the area. Native plants like coyote brush and coastal sage are particularly useful in gripping the soil and protecting the bluffs. A recent Half Moon Bay study found that parts of the Coastal Trail face rapid acceleration of bluff retreat in areas near Miramontes Point. By 2100, nearly 1,500 feet of the Coastal Trail will be at risk, with mitigation needed to limit the damage.
“Native plants are really good at holding the soil in place, whereas an ice plant just tears everything up and does not help with erosion,” Christ said.
