A dispute over whether the owner of a Pescadero farm can continue to do construction work and use ponds on an adjacent property to irrigate his property may see its day in court after the owner of Hiller Ranch filed a lawsuit against the owner of Oku Flower Farm in November.
Alleging a 1964 agreement between the owners of a property at 4525 Cloverdale Road in Pescadero and the Hiller Ranch property to the north of it did not give Steve Oku, CEO of Oku, Inc., the right to dredge a pond on his property and install a plastic liner on it, Jeff Hiller is asking for Oku to stop all activities on the ponds that go beyond maintenance work, according to a complaint filed in San Mateo County Superior Court Nov. 20.
In 1964, the previous owner of the 110-acre Hiller Ranch, which includes two ponds on its southwest corner, entered into an agreement with the previous owner of the property now owned by Oku allowing the owner of Oku’s property to use water in the Hiller property’s ponds for irrigation, according to the suit.
Hiller claimed in the suit that starting in August and without any notice, workers brought heavy equipment onto Hiller’s property and began dredging the southern-most pond. Hiller believes the workers were directed by Oku to move piles of dirt from Hiller’s property onto Oku’s property. On Nov. 11, one of Oku’s employees told an employee of Hiller Ranch that construction work had been completed and a liner would be installed in the pond the next day, according to the suit.
Though Brian Hamilton, an attorney for Hiller Ranch, sent a letter to Oku the same day demanding that work be stopped until the property owners could agree on the timing and scope of it, Oku on Nov. 12 allegedly replied to Hamilton by email, saying he was entitled to do the work per the 1964 agreement, according to the suit.
Hamilton allegedly reaffirmed that Oku did not have permission to enter the Hiller property and demanded Oku stop the work, and, on Nov. 14, Oku sent another email requesting a meeting with Hiller and refusing to end work on Hiller’s property. According to the suit, Oku said he was informed by a nonprofit and the San Mateo Resource Conservation District that water from the Hiller property’s pond was seeping into the ground and this required Oku to pump more water from nearby Butano Creek than would be needed if the pond was sealed.
According to the suit, workers on Nov. 15 began installing a plastic liner on the pond, and Hiller sent an email to Oku saying he did not consent to the work being done. Hiller believes Oku does not have a permit to grade or disturb the pond and is informed Oku intends to use water from the ponds for cannabis cultivation. According to a webpage managed by the San Mateo County Planning and Building Department, three applications for a commercial cannabis cultivation license were submitted for 4525 Cloverdale Road in Pescadero Dec. 3, 2018.
Oku declined to comment on the suit or his plans for his property, but said he wasn’t worried about losing use of the pond’s water. At a Nov. 6, 2018, San Mateo County Board of Supervisors meeting, Oku supported supervisors’ efforts to ease requirements for cannabis cultivation on unincorporated county land because he felt a chance to lease out greenhouse space on his farm to cannabis growers could keep his business’ doors open.
In the suit, Hiller Ranch contends the 1964 agreement at most allows Oku to do light maintenance ensuring water collecting in the ponds can be conveyed to Oku’s property, and that the removal of large quantities of earth from the Hiller property and installation of a plastic liner on the pond go beyond the scope of what is allowed by the 55-year-old agreement signed by seller Guido Bianchi and buyers Leonard Oku, Iko Oku and Masao Oku Nov. 12, 1964.
“The installation of a plastic liner is for the purpose of decreasing Oku’s reliance on other sources of water for irrigation; the liner is not related to the maintenance of the unlined pond as contemplated in the 1964 Agreement,” according to the suit. “Hiller Ranch contends that Oku and Oku, Inc. have interfered with the use of and damaged the Hiller Property.”
Rebecca Smith, Hamilton’s co-counsel on the suit, also declined to comment.
